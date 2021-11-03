Mr. Varun Gupta is the whole time director at Kent RO Systems. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from Purdue University, USA and Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Columbia University, New York, USA. He has been associated with KENT since 2005 and has been looking after Production, Operations, Customer Service, Information Technology and Supply Chain Management. He has spearheaded the modernization movement in KENT. He is on the company’s board as a Director and under his supervision, KENT has established state of the art production facilities and improved its operational efficiencies. He has been the driving force behind the successful launch of KENT CamEye, which marks the foray of KENT RO Systems into Automotive Security. He conceptualized the product keeping in mind the security of women and children, who travel in chauffeur driven cars and KENT CamAttendance, a completely Touchless Face Attendance System, to manage attendance at offices/sites without risking infection via surface transmission. He is also actively associated with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and is a Managing Committee Member.