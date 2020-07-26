Mr Varun Mahna is a seasoned professional who owns an excellent corporate leadership experience spanning around more than 8 years. He is the founder of India’s fastest growing online gaming platform in India – PokerDangal. Varun possesses a dynamic career so far during which he has worked with high growth sectors across variety of roles. . In his last corporate stint, Varun was the Country HR Lead – Sales at Star Sports. He was part of the team which launched Hotstar and had established their sales team. He started his corporate career as a Consultant in Ernst & Young’s Risk Advisory practice. Varun holds a PGDM in Human Resources Management from one of India’s premium B school - XLRI, Jamshedpur and earned his B.E. (Hons.) from the prestigious BITS Pilani. This charismatic personality is the winner of multiple awards during his corporate stint and was also nominated for the Global Leadership Program with Ernst & Young.