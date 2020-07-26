It may be another boring weekend marching towards you, and you are confused on your way back home from work about how to spend time. After all, how many hours can one sleep or binge watch Netflix, right?





And that is why online gaming matters to the digital economy. Games have always been a great pastime for people in the past, but the trend is now changing. Online gaming is becoming a source of social engagement, a sense of belonging to a community, and meaningful employment.





Now, in proportion to words that I just said, I would like to elucidate my answer to ‘Why online Gaming Matters to the Digital Economy’ in few relatable points.





1. Accessibility

Gaming has been present in our lives from a long-long time. However, the delivery of these games has taken a huge leap in the recent past. We were used o going out and playing in game parlours as kids, but these games changed to PS/X-Box in the early 2000s.





Things have now moved on to our mobile screens and hence the accessibility of these games is much more. The technical brilliance of smartphones enables high quality performance and graphics required to run these games on the small screen making it as much fun. The changing landscape is encouraging both publishers and users to engage with the gaming world in a far deeper manner.





2. Multiple options to choose from

Now I may sound like a real hater to you, but believe me, I am not. Off-grid game parlours can never offer you diversity. You will find the same games and machines for years, with a little to no change in experiences. While in online gaming, you can choose from thousands of different games, formats, and platforms with rewards that you like.





From enjoying a casual game like temple run and Ludo to challenging one’s skill with games like rummy and poker, a user can now choose from millions of options available.





This variety of games makes it a huge market for the digital ecosystem where publishers, payment solution providers, smartphone makers, and network providers co-exist to deliver a supreme experience.

3. Smooth and effortless interface

Well, at some point, I literally thought about putting this point at the top, mainly because of its relatability to average users.





In earlier days, the concept of online gaming sounded a bit perplexed to Indian communities, but over time, people adapted with it beautifully. Not only the comfort of playing anywhere you want, but online games also offer a straightforward, simple, and elegant interface for everyone to join up.





You don't need to be a tech-savvy person to move along with modern games. Even a grandma could learn if she plays a few times.





The user experience and interface is fast becoming the most important feature for any gaming company to make the game viral. The digital ecosystem is boosted by the influx of millions of users who join up to play these various games.

4. Community feeling and a sense of belonging

A study recently showed that a lot of users take up gaming for a sense of belonging to a community. We live in a complex world where individuals are always wanting to be a part of a bigger clan, and gaming provides communities to the users to which they can belong.





Playing online and being part of these communities seriously let you stand at the center of the world. You will gain access to global networks, where you can interact, communicate, interrogate, and can make a bond also (If you are good at it) with people playing from different parts of the world.

Just imagine how much this could help you if you are a regular player in one of the skill oriented online games like poker or rummy. You could learn new strategies, moves, and tricks to beat your opponent fast and to improve your game as well.





5. Meaningful engagement

Gaming is becoming a serious occupation now and we are seeing a lot of people quitting high paying jobs to pursue their passion for gaming. Skill-based games like poker and rummy provide ample opportunities for users to make a very good living.





Not only are people making money as players, but avenues such as coaching and staking are also becoming great opportunity centers for the public. The growth of the real money gaming sector is adding to the growth of the digital economy as users will replicate their habit in other sectors as well.





Online gaming is not only considered as an instant source to relieve stress, in fact, it has now become a part of our culture. People have started making a full-fledged career in popular real money-generating online games because few of them are not just based on luck, but on learnable skills.





There are a plethora of reasons to justify why online gaming matters and so necessary to the digital economy, but I believe the above-mentioned ones are enough to help you understand what I am trying to say.