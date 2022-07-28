Varun Moolchandani
Varun Moolchandani is the Executive Director of Archies Limited. He has 22 years of experience in business across different categories, such as fragrance and cosmetics, international brand tie-ups, and new concepts for business growth. He also has experience in team management, leadership, strategic alliances, international business, P&L, development and execution of the company’s business strategies, and maintaining trust relationships with shareholders, business partners, and authorities.