Varun Sanghi

Varun Sanghi, Head of CarTrade Ventures, a $100 million fund for M&A and incubation, has been driving digital innovation and business growth in the automotive sector for the past 8 years. He orchestrated the Rs 520 crore acquisition of OLX India, marking it as the largest transaction of 2023. The acquisition has strengthened CarTrade’s leadership, resulting in a 45% revenue growth and a remarkable 70% surge in stock price. Varun continues to play a crucial role in shaping the strategic decisions of OLX, ensuring sustained growth and efficiency. Additionally, Varun spearheaded the incubation of CarTrade Infotech, a pioneering SaaS business unit striving to simplify the auto buying process. The success of its Dealer Management Software, preferred by 15,000+ dealers, and Auto Finance solution, processing over half a million loan requests every year, showcase Varun's tech prowess. Global adoption by leading OEMs like BMW, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto attests to the excellence delivered by Varun and his adept team.
  • 4th Mar 2024
    How mergers and acquisitions drive innovation and technological breakthroughs across industries
