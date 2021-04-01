Venkat J is the CEO & Co- Founder of Woovly. Woovly was founded by Venkat, a passionate professional and a man with an indomitable spirit to make it big. Paving his own path to success, he has already earned the distinction of being the world's only 'Aggregator Of Wishes'. Venkat is passionately driven by creativity and has a dream of connecting hundred million users through Woovly. Before launching Woovly, Venkat served as one of the founding members of Quess Corp Limited - India’s leading business services provider and the second-largest employer. He has successfully incubated three businesses across two different countries. He was also the Former CEO and Director at Styracorp Management Services, a leading HR solutions company in the Middle East. Venkat lent his expertise to renowned names in the industry along with spearheading Adecco Middle East as the Country Head.