RA Venkitachalam Vice President - Public Safety Mission, Venki focusses on advancing the cause of Public Safety and UL’s mission, across large parts of the Developing World. The urgent need for enhanced measures to ensure Public Safety, in the backdrop of accelerating economic growth and globalized markets for products and services, is something that Venki is passionate about. To facilitate constructive dialogue between multiple stakeholders in tackling Public Safety challenges, the establishment of Safety Councils in India as a platform was spearheaded by Venki, the first one for UL outside of North America.