Vibhu Arya
Parle G - The Real Social Enterprise - Tackling Malnutrition - 13 Bn Biscuits / Month - Profitably for 70 Yrs
Parle G is a brand of Milk+Wheat biscuits available across India. As per multiple surveys, Parle G remains the world’s largest selling biscuit. Parle G is essentially a meal substitute or supplement i...
by Vibhu Arya
8th Jan 2013
· 1 min read
NatureConnect - Responsible Outdoor Eco-Adventures Startup - Meet Sidd, Alok and Ajay
Siddharth , Alok and Ajay are childhood friends, they recall how they grew up in the hills and forests of India’s Garhwal Himalaya’s.Siddharth captained large shipping vessels globally, transporting C...
by Vibhu Arya
25th Dec 2012
· 2 min read
IIT and Super 30 - No Branches, No Forever Pilots, No Grants - Just Hard Work & Results - Abhay Anand
Globally, IITs offer the world’s most intense and competitive college admittance ratio i.e. only 1 in 200 students make it. A non profit school in Bihar for underprivileged ensures all 30 make it. No ...
by Vibhu Arya
20th Dec 2012
· 2 min read
Christmas Come to MFIN: India's Voluntary SRO and Association for NBFC-MFIs
The Microfinance Insitutions Network: Established in December 2009 as a Society (not-for-profit) and registered under the Andhra Pradesh Societies Registration Act, 2001 on the model of a Self-Regulat...
by Vibhu Arya
19th Dec 2012
· 2 min read
The Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Bill, 2012 - 10 Million Vendors Will Benefit
India has over 10 million street vendors or hawkers, currently at the mercy of local administration (Read Daily Bribes to Police, Administration, Municipal Corporation, Local Toughies). The government...
by Vibhu Arya
18th Dec 2012
· 1 min read
m.paani - Mobile Based Loyalty Program
m.Paani designs and implements mobile-based loyalty programs that help communities living at the bottom of the pyramid get the most out of their spend. Users of the m.Paani platform earn points for th...
by Vibhu Arya
18th Dec 2012
· 1 min read
