I have been working in the field of sales & management for over 10 years now. After completing my Masters of Science in Management & Information systems from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ, I worked with multiple Fortune 500 companies to help them achieve sales & growth targets.





Over the years, Vic Wadhwa has led small as well as big teams while holding high visibility leadership roles in technology & insurance sectors. I love to spend time gardening and am also known as an avid aquarist amongst friends. Decorated with the New York Times Young citizens award at a very young age, I have spent most of my years in Jersey City, NJ, and Frederick, MD.