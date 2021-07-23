Vidhi Tamboli is the Co-Founder and Counseling Psychologist at at The Mood Space. She has graduated with M.Ed Counseling Psychology from Teachers College, Columbia University. With over five years of experience, Vidhi has developed a strong background in the sphere of mental health utilizing skills from treatment modalities such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Person-Centered Therapy, and Motivational Interviewing. Vidhi has expertise in working with clients facing problems such as anxiety and depression, behavioral & emotional difficulties, as well as those going through life transitions in relationships, illnesses, trauma & grief. Vidhi strongly believes that we need to break away from the stigma surrounding therapy and give our minds the nourishment it needs, in the form of talk therapy. Being the Co-founder and Lead Therapist at The Mood Space, Vidhi aims to make talk therapy a trend worldwide.