Vishal Gosalia

32, Entrepreneur, Engineer, Husband, Mumbaikar. #ThatsEnough

  • 25th May 2020
    What kind of face mask should you be using? Lets Explore.
    Opinion
  • 24th May 2020
    Top Unique Face Masks - Creative Genius or Plain Weird?
    Opinion
  • 21st May 2020
    SITTING is the new age SMOKING - The Lockdown Effect
    Opinion