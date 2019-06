I'm Vikram a technomad from India. I studied Computer Science in the US and have lived in Singapore, California and now Toronto. I was a co-founder of a startup Socialwok and worked as a software engineer at Linkedin. I’ve also published a book called How to Build the Future on building products using the Google Cloud. My simple blog MOV North has turned into a mini-movement that’s bringing tech talent to Canada. And I’m passionate about helping build Canada into a global tech center.