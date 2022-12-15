Vikram Khurana is the Chairman of Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC). TBDC is a start-up accelerator-incubator that has been funded by the Government of Ontario to help Indian entrepreneurs land and expand in Ontario, Canada. TBDC is also designated by the Government of Canada under the Start-up Visa Program to help Indian entrepreneurs obtain work permits and immigration to Canada. TBDC has helped over 175 Indian Entrepreneurs to successfully apply to entrepreneurial expansion immigration programs in Ontario since November 2020.