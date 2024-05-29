Vikram Damodaran
Vikram Damodaran is Chief Innovation Officer, Diageo India. He spearheads strategic innovation at Diageo India. Prior to joining Diageo, he spent two decades at GE Healthcare. With 23 years of industry experience, Damodaran is also the co-founder of Diageo Ventures India, Diageo India’s investment arm dedicated to driving growth through disruptive offerings in the alco bev industry. Damodaranis an active speaker and advocate for the startup ecosystem, an innovation evangelist, an avid blogger, and an amateur podcaster.