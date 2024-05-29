In the world of spirits, few beverages boast the allure and prestige of single malt whiskies. Traditionally, these liquid gems were reserved for travellers, snatched up as duty-free souvenirs. But today, the landscape of whisky consumption in India is undergoing a spirited transformation.

According to research by the London School of Economics, a country’s GDP growth translates to an increase in alcohol consumption. And India is raising its glasses high! With per-capita spending on an upswing, we are witnessing a seismic shift towards premium liquors and people are certainly drinking better, not more.

Gone are the days when Indian whisky aficionados settled for run-of-the-mill blends. Nowadays, they are a discerning group, craving the complexity and character that only single malts can deliver. From the rolling hills of Ireland to the rugged terrains of Kentucky, and even the mystical distilleries of Japan, Indian whisky enthusiasts are exploring it all.

Indian consumers, particularly in the metro cities, are becoming more sophisticated in their taste preferences and are willing to explore and experiment with different whisky styles and expressions. Consumers are savouring every sip, relishing the nuances of flavour and craftsmanship, and, at this opportune moment, Indian single malts are having a moment in the limelight.

Individuals now prefer spending more and drinking well, rather than just drinking more. In the world of premium spirits priced above ₹2,000, Indian brands are making waves, capturing the hearts and palates of connoisseurs across the nation. It’s not just about price tags anymore; it’s about quality.

With India reigning supreme as the world’s largest whisky consumer, the stage is set for brands to create a single malt revolution like never before.

In the last 15 years, we have witnessed the remarkable ascent of Indian single malts. Initially propelled by small independent distilleries, their journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Many Indian brands, particularly legacy ones, have stepped up their game, crafting top-tier single malts and carving a distinctive niche for themselves.

According to the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies, Indian single malts constituted approximately 53% of total sales in 2023—a lion’s share of the malts market.

As demand for premium spirits continues to soar, envision the possibilities for brands armed with both scale and cutting-edge technology. These legacy giants, accustomed to meeting mass demand, are now doubling down on capital-intensive investments to elevate the quality of their premium single malts to unprecedented heights.

In recent years, there has been a noticeable surge in at-home consumption of premium single malts in India, reflecting a broader trend towards seeking elevated drinking experiences. This shift is underscored by the increasing demand for premium alcohol in state markets, with notable examples like Gurgaon leading the charge through strategic pricing initiatives.

This evolving trend is indicative of a more sophisticated Indian single malt drinker who values local craftsmanship, hyperlocal ingredients, small-batch production, and limited-edition launches. As consumers become more attuned to the nuances of single malt production, there is a growing appreciation for the authenticity and artistry present in domestically crafted spirits.

With over 20 million new legal drinkers joining the party each year, India is on the brink of boasting one of the largest cohorts of liquor enthusiasts on the planet. Whether it's crafted in the misty highlands of Scotland or the stark desert lands of Rajasthan, the Indian consumer is hungry for premium single malts that pack a punch in both quality and taste. This is not limited to just the top-tier cities, but it's slowly becoming much more democratised and accessible across the country.

In the dynamic landscape of Indian spirits, the rise of premium single malts signals a significant cultural shift towards sophistication and discernment in taste. This evolution, driven by a growing appreciation for craftsmanship and quality, is reshaping the drinking habits of consumers across the nation. As demand surges and investments flow into the sector, the narrative of Indian single malts continues to unfold, promising a future characterized by authenticity, innovation, and elevated drinking experiences.

The author is Chief Innovation Officer - Diageo India.