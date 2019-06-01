Vikram Kailas, CEO, Mytrah Group, has worked in the Energy & Utilities investment banking group at Credit Suisse in New York, where he was involved in a number of renewable energy transactions, including a US$ 6 bn exit financing for Calpine and a US$ 300 mn loan for First Energy. Prior to joining Credit Suisse, Vikram Kailas worked for Deloitte Consulting in Hyderabad. Vikram Kailas has a Bachelor in Engineering degree from Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai and Master of Business Administration degree from Yale School of Management