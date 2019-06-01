President, Vatika Business Centre
, India’s first premium business centre service provider, at present, has 17 centres spread across New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune. It covers over half a million sq. ft. area in the country, facilitating over 5,000 seats with over 1000 seats under development. We are opening 500 seats in 90 days and another 500 in 180 days. Backed by exponential growth numbers and cashing on the opportunities to expand, VBC aims to open 42 centres by the end of 2020 including going overseas with centres in Singapore, Dubai and Hong Kong.