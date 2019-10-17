How coworking spaces are getting different synergies under one roof

Coworking brings together companies from diverse industries to create a fertile ground for ideas and business opportunities. Innovation bounces off the walls of a coworking space. The wave of creativity that flows within these plush desks is contagious. Working together in similar and related fields, businesses share ideas quickly and form partnerships. They are able to mingle their capabilities and unlock combined potential. Many startups find a synergy with large enterprises, discovering new roads for growth together, and how they can evangelise each other’s products and solutions.





Bhumika Malhotra has been working at a coworking space for a year, shares her coworking experience. “Working out of a coworking space is the best work environment I have ever experienced. It feels good to interact with so many people from different companies, and it is wonderful to see how a simple conversation turns into a potential discussion for business. Just three months after we rented a co-working space, we found two clients on the same floor where we share the workspace.”





With such niche workspaces evolving, it is easier for businesses of similar interest to network and find the right fit. Thus, many businesses join hands and work as strategic partners to outsmart competition in the industry. Tarun Aggarwal who works in an IT company says, “Post our alliance, we have doubled our strength to take on the market, which reflects in our frequent client list additions, and increase in revenue.”





The coworking scenario has witnessed global expansion in recent years due to the several viable benefits offered. Here’s how they greatly benefit businesses, entrepreneurs and startups:





1.Plug-and-play simplicity: One of the most prominent benefits is the plug-n-play simplicity. These hubs as ready-to-move-in offices enable businesses to expand or contract teams whenever needed, and avoid complex contract negotiations. The effortless manner in which fit outs and office amenities are provided make them a convenient option for corporate occupiers.





2. No large upfront investment: Businesses enjoy the benefit of no large upfront investment. Shorter contracts and flexible rental options make these spaces a preferred choice for startups as well as corporates.





3. Opportunities for collaboration – Coworking hubs are home to various networking opportunities that make employees work in a collaborative and engaging environment. The exposure to new ideas and peers from different domains helps shared space occupants thrive in a collaborative environment.





4. Business support services: Companies find strong business support services like taxation, registration and legal compliances, concierge, IT, HR, Rider Services, etc are available easily, and help simplify the business journey.





5. Vibrant and ergonomically designed spaces: This pretty much speaks for itself. Coworking spaces have beautiful interiors, ergonomic workstations and docking areas which have a positive impact on one’s mood and promote concentration while also enhancing mind-body coordination.





6. Live cooking cafeterias: Cafeterias in the best coworking spaces are equipped with live cooking options so that you don’t have to eat just anything off the counter. Here, you can get fresh food cooked in front of you with refreshing aromas and steaming vapours tantalising the taste buds, just what you need to jumpstart your day!





7. Productive and lively events: All work and no play definitely make Jack a dull boy. To break the monotony, it is significant to host lively events that enhance participation. Programmes and events promote productivity, refresh the mind and bring in new ideas for business growth.





There is a global movement of coworking and the way it is impacting the lives of corporate and entrepreneurs worldwide is exemplary. Needless to say, the coworking culture is bringing endless benefits to coworkers from increased productivity to enhancing the happiness quotient in workplaces, and plenty in-between. To sum it all, coworking is here to stay and this is just the beginning. The only way to truly experience the difference is to try it out!





