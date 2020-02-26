Mr. Vinit Bansode is a leading graphologist (handwriting & signature analysis) and life coach, with a stellar list of clientele, including India’s top businessmen, politicians, sportspersons, and many Bollywood Celebrities. Apart from the impressive clientele, Mr. Bansode has also worked closely with the private investigators for crime investigation through handwriting analysis. Throughout his 18 years of practice as a Graphologist and Life coach, Mr. Bansode has personally analyzed more than 75,000 people’s handwritings and signatures and helped them grow in various areas of their life.