Why graphology is an effective tool for entrepreneur coaching

‘Entrepreneur’ is the most used word in today’s business and market ecosystem. An entrepreneur is a person who sets up a business or businesses, taking on financial risks in the hope of profit. They are associated with startups and SMEs and are always looking to scale their business growth at a very brisk pace or are looking for a fast valuation of their company.





Constant growth and achieving market share for their startup is what drives a successful entrepreneur. Though the stakes are not as high as they are in owning and running an enterprise, an entrepreneur must be headstrong, be able to take hard decisions, and be accountable for his company.





The overall development and growth of a company is dependent on the entrepreneur. It is a common example to see two companies in similar business verticals performing differently, wherein one company flourishes while the company flounders. There can be many reasons for the latter failing to reach its potential.





A business is made of its people. Business leaders therefore invest in their workforce for the progress of their businesses. And graphology can aide in amplifying their efforts.









Graphology, which is the analysis of handwriting, can help business leaders identify the kind of team that they wish to create and nurture in their growth story. Handwriting analysis has been cited as a way to gauge a person’s traits—whether they are forward thinking, growth oriented, and creative.

A graphologist can identify these traits and can seek or plan improvement or course correct individual team members so that they align with the forward-looking business goals of the company.





Graphology can also play an important role in logo designing for a business so as to attract clients and other stakeholders that are important for its development.





Moreover, graphology aids business leaders to understand the significance of logo designing in client/customer/team retention and also what fonts, colours, shapes, and letters to be used. With the help of a graphologist, business heads can create a positive impact in their company’s distinctive identity.





Here is a list of seven personality traits where entrepreneurs generally make mistakes and how graphology can help rectify them.

1. Leadership skills

A reason why a lot of companies struggle is due to the lack of leadership or vulnerability in the minds of the top management. Every entrepreneur needs to have certain traits and behavioural patterns to stand out as a complete achiever. Clarity stands out as an important trait a leader should have in their arsenal. Having clarity means knowing and sensing the future of the business line and being alert, practical and futuristic. To attain this trait, one should simply have a clear and distinctive signature.





2. Courage

The second most important trait for an entrepreneur is to have courage. The entrepreneur needs to be a risk taker and should be responsible for failures that may happen anytime. This trait can be developed by constant practice of a larger-sized signature.

3. Street smarts

Businesses of all kinds see constant change. To adapt themselves to this constantly evolving landscape, entrepreneurs are expected have street smarts. They have to be smart enough to think on their feet and deftly skirt difficult situations or quickly grab good opportunities. Street smarts are seen in entrepreneurs who have an angular signature and have a sharp ‘M’, ‘N’, ‘V’ or other alphabets in their signature.

4. Ability to say no

Another major trait needed in entrepreneurs is the ability to say no when needed. This forms the basis of being straightforward without being rude and is indicative of emotional wellbeing. One should practice their signature by removing the hook formation in alphabets to inculcate the ability to say no.

5. Straightforwardness

A very integral part of any entrepreneur is the ability to take hard decisions whenever required. When one leaves hesitation aside difficult actions like financial recovery from clients or intermediaries become easier. Likewise, entrepreneurs are expected to take criticism, not to be very sensitive as well. By constantly practising the loops in alphabets like B, D, and H one can become bolder and more emphatic in their business and operational decisions.

6. Hiring and retaining talent

Any company is made up of a team of people. It becomes very important for entrepreneurs to know what kind of people are in their team. People with a negative mindset or who have a lot of grudge tend to have handwriting which goes below the baselines. To have a good team and a good environment it is very important for entrepreneurs to check who they are hiring or keeping in their team.

7. Self-esteem and self-worth

For any business it is vital that the person at the helm of things has enough self-worth to motivate the team and run the business. To increase one’s self-esteem one should work on the T bars. These are the horizontal lines placed on the alphabet to complete the ‘T’. The higher the T bar, the better it is for self-esteem.





To run a successful business and become an established entrepreneur it is very important to have strong traits that anchor a team. One can lack any of those traits but by changing certain aspects of one’s handwriting and signature and following simple steps may just help in changing things around.





(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)