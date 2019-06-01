Vinod Murali is the Managing Director at InnoVen Capital India and is responsible for leading the business unit engaged in providing venture debt as well as managing the portfolio in India. He has successfully led his team to execute numerous Venture Debt transactions across sectors like technology, financial services, media, healthcare, retail and clean-tech. In addition to the venture debt portfolio, Vinod also oversees the recently launched mezzanine debt financing business aimed at providing profitable, lower middle-market founder-funded companies in India with flexible growth capital options. Prior to joining InnoVen Capital India (formerly SVB India Finance) in 2008, Vinod worked in Citigroup as part of the Corporate and Investment Banking Group where he managed large corporate relationships across Auto, Healthcare and Consumer industries. He also started Citigroup’s Media lending practice in India. Vinod started his banking career with ICICI Bank in marketing with stints in the Corporate Branding Group, Rural Business Group as well as the Corporate Banking Group. Vinod holds a PGDBM from the Indian Institute of Management at Ahmedabad and a Bachelor’s degree in Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology at Chennai (Madras). Vinod enjoys running and has a keen interest in Trivia as well as in Science Fiction.