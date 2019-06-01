From being a sailor to a salesman to a strategist, Vinod’s most recent gig is that of leading one of India’s fastest growing SaaS startups. Vinod’s early days were spent at sea with the Maersk Line as a first officer, followed by leading sales & strategy for Market Simplified, a FinTech startup based in Schaumberg, IL. In 2014, he co-founded CloudCherry – a Customer Experience Management SaaS Product company that gives brands a real-time way to understand, measure and ensure customers are delighted with the brands they interact with. His favourite part of the Startup life is building teams that make their leaders indispensable by first making them redundant. And when he’s not busy taking CX to the world, look out for the nearest cricket pitch and you’ll find him there!