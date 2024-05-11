Menu
Vinod Sood

Vinod Sood is the co-founder and managing director at Hughes Systique Corporation, an engineering R&D solutions and services company. His journey began at C-DOT, where he was part of the team that designed India's first digital switch. With 36 years of experience in the hi-tech software industry, Sood has a stellar track record of building high-performance teams and institutions. He is not just a leader, he's also a mentor, guiding young entrepreneurs and startups through his advisory roles.
  • 11th May 2024
    The future of network architecture: balancing connectivity and security in a multi-cloud world
    Opinion