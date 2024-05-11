The fast growth of technology and the growing popularity of cloud computing have altered the landscape of emerging networks. Enterprises are transitioning towards a multi-cloud approach due to changing market dynamics and key benefits that the multi-cloud approach offers–for instance, flexibility, better application performances, and high resilience.

But for this multi-cloud architecture to succeed, organisations must balance connectivity and security to guarantee smooth operations while protecting sensitive data. This article discusses the key considerations for futuristic network architectures, emphasising the necessity for connectivity and security in multi-cloud environments.

Growth of multi-cloud environments

As organisations embrace digital transformation, they are increasingly using numerous cloud platforms to satisfy a variety of business requirements. Gartner predicts that by 2025, more than 80% of organisations would have implemented a multi-cloud strategy. Flexibility, scalability, resilience, and the need to prevent vendor lock-in are some of the driving forces behind this trend.

For example, a multinational firm may employ Amazon Web Services for compute-intensive workloads, Microsoft Azure for corporate applications, and Google Cloud Platform for data analytics. Organisations that diversify their cloud investments can avoid vendor lock-in, save money, and get access to a wider choice of services and capabilities. This trend emphasises the increasing necessity for multi-cloud solutions in satisfying the changing demands of modern enterprises.

Networking complexities

While hybrid or multi-cloud setups have many advantages, connecting these hybrid clouds have a fair share of complexity. Connecting heterogeneous cloud platforms, on-premises data centres, and edge devices needs a strong networking infrastructure. For a seamless flow of data across hybrid clouds, it’s critical to set up reliable, high bandwidth and low latency links.

This might involve setting up dedicated network connections between different cloud sites, VPN-based secure tunnels for encryption or SDN/SDWAN (software-defined networking/software-defined wide-area networking) configurations to support varying traffic engineering requirements or to adapt to different network conditions.

Security considerations

Security is essential in multi-cloud systems because data is distributed across various platforms.

Recent data breaches have highlighted the vital necessity for strong security measures.

A comprehensive security strategy is required, including network segmentation to isolate sensitive data.

Encryption should be used to safeguard data both during transit and at rest.

Access controls must be implemented to prevent unauthorised access to sensitive resources.

Threat detection technologies, including intrusion detection systems and security information and event management systems, are critical for detecting and managing security risks.

Regular security assessments and upgrades are required to provide continuing protection against emerging cyber threats.

Collaboration with cloud service providers to adopt security best practices and compliance requirements is critical to ensuring a safe multi-cloud environment.

Role of software-defined networking

SDN (software-defined networking) has emerged as a critical facilitator of flexible and scalable network designs in the multi-cloud age. By isolating network control and data forwarding operations, SDN allows for centralised management, automation, and programmability across diverse settings.

According to recent IDC research, the worldwide SDN industry is expected to reach $12.5 billion by 2025, driven by an increased need for agility and efficiency in network operations.

A global company uses SDN, for instance, to improve network administration across various data centres. SDN allows network administrators to centrally regulate and automate network settings, enabling dynamic resource allocation based on workload needs.

This leads to greater scalability, lower operating overheads, and speedier deployment of new services. Furthermore, SDN enables the adoption of security regulations and compliance requirements, resulting in a more secure and resilient network architecture. Overall, SDN enables organisations to respond swiftly to changing business needs and gain greater flexibility in network operations.

Network virtualisation and orchestration

Network virtualisation improves network performance and resource utilisation in multi-cloud scenarios. Organisations may increase their flexibility, scalability, and cost savings by abstracting real network resources and dynamically assigning virtualised resources depending on application needs.

Recent advances in network virtualisation, such as overlay networks and virtual switches, have increased the agility and efficiency of multi-cloud designs. Additionally, it allows network segmentation, thus enabling better isolation of traffic in a multi-cloud scenario.

Given the complexity of multi-cloud scenarios, automation and orchestration have a critical role to play in operating these clouds–be it faster provisioning of resources or scaling them as per needs.

To ensure a single pane of glass management, it’s imperative to choose an orchestration framework that supports integration with different public cloud vendors as well as private cloud infrastructures. Generally, these frameworks also offer monitoring and telemetry options to for closed loop automation to support scalability and reliability requirements of enterprises.

Growth of edge computing

Edge computing solutions are gaining wider popularity as organisations strive to balance cloud computing advantages with lower latency and data sovereignty concerns. Statista reports that the worldwide edge computing industry is expected to reach $43.4 billion by 2027.

Edge computing equipment deployed at the network edge allows organisations to process data closer to the source, lowering latency and enhancing responsiveness for real-time applications.

Implications of edge computing

The rising use of edge computing raises concerns about data security vulnerabilities, network reliability, and regulatory compliance obstacles. With data processing and storage spread over edge devices and cloud environments, organisations are more vulnerable to unauthorised access, data breaches, network outages, and compliance violations.

The decentralised nature of edge computing increases the possibility of security attacks, thus seeking stronger encryption techniques and unique security policies. Furthermore, maintaining seamless connectivity between the edge nodes is mandatory for achieving the desired real-time application performance.

Any kind of network disruptions can impact the application processing as well as data synchronisation across edge nodes. To prevent these dangers and ensure the flawless functioning of edge computing, organisations must incorporate strong security measures, reliable connections, redundancy in the network, and tight compliance processes.

Looking ahead, upcoming technologies like 5G, AI, and quantum computing will alter the future of network design. These technologies have the potential to improve connectivity, security, and agility in multi-cloud settings. To remain competitive in an increasingly digital and linked world, organisations must keep on top of these advances and modify their network infrastructures.

The future of network design depends on striking the right balance between connectivity and security in a multi-cloud world. Organisations may assist their digital transformation goals by utilising technologies such as SDN, network virtualisation, and edge computing to create agile, robust, and secure network infrastructures.

As the pace of innovation quickens and new issues emerge, organisations must stay watchful and proactive in dealing with changing dangers and opportunities in the dynamic environment of network architecture.

The author is the co-founder and managing director of Hughes Systique Corporation, an engineering R&D solutions and services company.