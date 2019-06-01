Vipul Singh is the Co-founder and CEO of AUS (Aarav Unmanned Systems) and directs product design and business development. He is also an active participant in the Industry team which is working with the regulatory bodies formalizing drone regulations in India. Prior to this, he has worked as a Research Associate in IIT Kanpur on defence UAV research programs around systems engineering, configuration design, and testing techniques. He is a drone enthusiast and a graduate in Aerospace Engineering from Amity University, Noida.