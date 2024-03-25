Viraj is currently the CEO and co-founder at Blockfenders, a venture backed, cross border AI-powered data robots startup with offices in Palo Alto, United States and Pune, India. Prior to that, he was in product management roles at AWS, INSZoom and Oracle respectively. Prior to that, he led global strategic partnerships at Aerospike and worked as a digital transformation, product strategy and biz dev leader at Persistent Systems. He has done his MBA from UC Berkeley, MS in Computer Science from UCLA, and B.Eng from Pune University.