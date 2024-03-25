The data management sector is witnessing significant growth and innovation. According to Gartner, the data management software market grew by 7.9% in 2022, reaching $10.44 billion.

In the digital age, data orchestration stands as a pivotal challenge for organizations aiming to attain faster time to insights and unlock data silos. Data, the lifeblood of modern enterprises, requires meticulous management, from collection to sharing and analysis. Let us delve into the complexities of data orchestration, and shine a spotlight on Blockfenders, a groundbreaking solution poised to revolutionise the landscape.

The problem at hand

Enterprises, growth companies, and financial institutions grapple with the daunting task of orchestrating data flows for AI and analytics. Existing solutions often fall short, burdened by prohibitive costs, inefficiencies, and vendor lock-ins. Further, they are domain-agnostic, restricted to the data within the applications, and perform low-grain transformations. Legacy systems exacerbate the challenge, with high infrastructure footprints and limited scalability. The divide between on-premises and cloud environments further complicates matters, necessitating multiple solutions and hindering cloud readiness.

Consequently, data engineering teams face lengthy implementation cycles, leading to increased time to value and operational costs.

Blockfenders: Pioneering innovation in data orchestration

Amidst these challenges and opportunities, Blockfenders emerges as a beacon of innovation—an AI-powered platform as a service (PaaS) that activates the data in domain-specific applications and data sources to rapidly generate real-time insights by streamlining data orchestration and contextualising it. It automates every aspect of the data supply chain from gathering and organising to sharing and delivering data, and can be deployed in any environment. It empowers organisations to unlock business and operational data while eliminating data silos.

Blockfenders excels at keeping data processing within an organisation's infrastructure or trusted partner's environment, ensuring security and compliance. By consolidating data management functions—including governance, lineage tracking, and privacy preservation—Blockfenders eliminate the need for disparate solutions and promotes interoperability.

Moreover, Blockfenders empower data engineers to orchestrate workflows effortlessly, automating tasks such as data collection, ingestion, cataloguing, anonymisation, encryption, and transformation—without requiring coding skills. This democratisation of data orchestration accelerates time to value while reducing operational costs.

Collaboration with NetApp Excellerator

Blockfenders recently collaborated with NetApp through its flagship accelerator program, NetApp Excellerator. NetApp’s IT team helped Blockfenders with an innovative data orchestration project aimed at revolutionising data handling and saving costs. By leveraging Blockfenders' capabilities, the NetApp team seeks to save millions of dollars in collecting, combining, organizing, and delivering data from on-premise and cloud sources to Snowflake, a popular data warehousing solution.

As a first step, Blockfenders will facilitate the seamless connection between Salesforce and Snowflake. While native integrations exist, they are domain-agnostic and not context aware. Consequently, customers struggle with complex transformations, require performing costly full-data loads on a daily basis, and have to capture and sync data and schema changes. Further, these existing solutions can take hundreds of days and thousands of dollars to implement and maintain.

However, Blockfenders promises to deliver over 60% cost savings, minimise engineering efforts, and optimise the infrastructure footprint while enabling seamless data orchestration from Salesforce to Snowflake with a quick time to value.

In conclusion, as organisations navigate the evolving data landscape, innovative solutions like Blockfenders offer a path forward. With its visionary approach to data orchestration and groundbreaking collaborations like the one with NetApp, Blockfenders is poised to redefine the future of AI and analytics.

Cohort 12 of NetApp Excellerator

Blockfenders has recently joined the newest cohort of the NetApp Excellerator Program, gaining access to mentorship and networking opportunities to engage with potential clients and partners. The expertise and solutions provided by NetApp are precisely in line with Blockfenders' requirements and objectives.

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)

Viraj Phanse is co-founder and CEO and Niranjan Ingale is co-founder and CTO at Blockfenders, a venture-backed, cross-border data orchestration startup with offices in Palo Alto, United States, and Pune, India.