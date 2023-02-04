Vishal Prakash Shah, Founder and CEO of Synersoft, is a seasoned technology stalwart, an inventor of specific patented technologies, a writer, a serial entrepreneur, an investor, and, importantly, a ‘Go to Guy’ for MSMEs. Under his leadership, Synersoft has been conferred many prestigious recognitions and awards like a Gold Medal from the Government of India as a mass impact technology developer, listed in the Top 100 MSMEs of India, TechXchange 2019 Scaleup Cohort to the UK, and many more.