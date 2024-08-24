Brands
Photo of Vishal Chopra

Vishal Chopra

Vishal Chopra, CEO and Founder of Umwelt.AI, is a seasoned expert with over 25 years of experience in HR leadership, employee experience management, and people analytics. As a certified business coach and AI specialist, Vishal is dedicated to creating inclusive and excellent workplace cultures. He launched Umwelt.AI to empower HR and business leaders with a platform that enhances employee experience, engagement, and retention through real-time feedback and analytics. Previously, Vishal held key leadership roles at Home Credit, Indiamart, and R Systems, driving significant growth and transformation.