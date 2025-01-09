Brands
Vishal Ghariwala

Vishal Ghariwala is the Senior Director and Chief Technology Officer for SUSE in Asia Pacific. In this capacity, he engages with customer and partner executives across the region. Vishal also has a global charter with the Office of the CTO to assess relevant industry, market and technology trends to identify growth, partnering and M&A opportunities. Prior to joining SUSE, Vishal was the Director for Cloud Native Applications at Red Hat where he led a team of senior technologists to drive the growth and adoption of the Red Hat OpenShift and Middleware portfolios in Asia Pacific. Vishal has over 20 years of experience in the IT industry and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.