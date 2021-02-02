Mr. Vishal Kaushik is the Founder and Managing Director of India’s fastest growing premium quality Ayurvedic brand, Upakarma Ayurveda. Vishal heads the strategic business & marketing decisions and product innovations in the company. Having a diverse marketing experience with top consumer brands in the past, Vishal set out as a first-generation entrepreneur with a vision to give a contemporary form to the traditional wisdom of Ayurveda. His strategic expertise on product conceptualization, innovation and organizational development around research and development has him at the forefront of Upakarma Ayurveda’s growing foothold in the global market.