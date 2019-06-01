EDITIONS
Vishal Saini
Founder @ Guerriillas.in - Ad advertising agency and Former Co-founder @ Noisyox.com - An event discovery platform
What I unlearned after working on my startup?
I have started my journey as an entrepreneur just after my college with so much passion (now I called them my assumptions). I always thought I will work hard and everything would fall for me.
by Vishal Saini
8th Dec 2016
· 2 min read
How did we get sold out our event in 24 hours?
We are doing startup events for past 3 years and every event got sold in few days. How did we make it happen?
by Vishal Saini
28th Nov 2016
· 2 min read