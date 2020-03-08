Vishal Saurav, a B.Tech in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from Dayanand Sagar College, Bangalore is an young entrepreneur originally from Ranchi who quitted his job as a software engineer to pursue his dream of becoming a change-maker in the society and started his own startup venture ‘Xboom’. Xboom established in March 2015, is a one-stop platform that provides safety and security devices across categories ranging from Women’s safety, home safety, personal safety, vehicle safety to defense. His aim in life is to establish a safe society for people especially women and through his work he aims to bring a change in life of the general public.