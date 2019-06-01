EDITIONS
Vishal Sharma
I'm Vishal Sharma. I'm a blogger based out of Hyderabad, India. I've amassed quite some blogging and internet marketing experience and I'd love to share it with you.
Story of a web designer: Akshay Joshi
by Vishal Sharma
10th Dec 2016
· 3 min read
AR/VR: Future of Mobile App Development with Emerging Technology
Residing in the 21st Century it is nothing shocking that to what extent technology is advancing in its own field. But surprisingly from the month of January, 2015 the world of technology has made a big jump in the process of its advancement with the launch of some stunning and mind-blowing technologies like Augmented Reality(AR) and Virtual Reality(VR). And this two mini-giant is completely changing the scenario of the gaming as well as real life works and functions.
by Vishal Sharma
4th Dec 2016
· 2 min read
7 time saving tools for modern day bloggers
Blogging is not just for fun. It’s also an excellent way to
by Vishal Sharma
3rd Dec 2016
· 5 min read
Actionable Tips To Optimize Your WordPress Site For Page Speed
Nobody likes reloading the page twice because it’s taking too long to load. They might as well check your competitor out. If this is not reason enough to convince you, note that Google primarily prefers pages that load quickly over pages that take ages to load.
by Vishal Sharma
17th Oct 2016
· 4 min read