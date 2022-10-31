Vishal Singh is the GM - India and Global Marketing Head, MOCA Technology. Vishal is a Marketing Expert and Business Leader with 20+ years of experience in Brand Management, Business Strategy, Digital Marketing, Media Sales, Media Strategy Development, and Business turn-around leadership with world-class businesses. Across various roles of Brand Head and Marketing head, he has been instrumental in launching Telecom and Media brand portfolios across different markets of India; 3G services in the country, an FM Radio brand and Indian Railways Helpine Number to name a few. A few of the companies he has worked for are Idea Cellular, Big FM, Times Group, Spice Group and GroupM.