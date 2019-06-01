Vish co-founded FORGE Accelerator based in Coimbatore, and presently leads strategy, program planning, fund raising, ecosystem operations, startup investments, alliances, and general management. After having launched new products, businesses and startups, he has now taken up the challenge of launching new institutions with impact, development and global collaboration as core purposes. Vish has 16+ years of diverse experience in strategic business planning, managing profits, product strategy, product management and marketing, strategic alliances and business development for Software products, IT solutions and Internet Businesses in Enterprise, SMB & Consumer markets. Vish received his PGDM majoring in strategy, entrepreneurship and marketing from IIM-Bangalore in 2010, and his BE degree specializing in electronics and communications from CEG-Chennai in 2000.