Vivekanand Pani is the Co-founder and CTO, Reverie Language Technologies. After graduating as an Electronics and Instrumentation engineer from CET, Bhubaneswar, India,Vivek began his language computing journey at the Center for Development of Advanced Computing, CDAC. There, he led the language computing team and pioneered several tools, including the first free text transliteration from English to Indian languages for regular text and names.