Vivek Subramaniam is the founder and Consultant-in-chief at Above N Beyond, an organisation consulting firm based in Bangalore. Above N Beyond works with organisations to bring alignment between structure, systems and people practices - helping them achieve their business goals. Vivek believes in simple and execution-focused solutions and interventions that drive impactful and sustainable outcomes. His consulting approach draws from his diverse industry experience as a business and people professional, garnered from a career spanning over 21 years across the IT and maritime industries.