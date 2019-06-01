EDITIONS
Vivek Subramaniam
Vivek Subramaniam is the founder and Consultant-in-chief at Above N Beyond, an organisation consulting firm based in Bangalore. Above N Beyond works with organisations to bring alignment between structure, systems and people practices - helping them achieve their business goals. Vivek believes in simple and execution-focused solutions and interventions that drive impactful and sustainable outcomes. His consulting approach draws from his diverse industry experience as a business and people professional, garnered from a career spanning over 21 years across the IT and maritime industries.

How to build a learning organisation

by Vivek Subramaniam
18th Apr 2018 · 3 min read

The other AI – appreciative inquiry

by Vivek Subramaniam
22nd Feb 2018 · 4 min read

Customer experience: The importance of being human

We live in a digital world. A connected world. A flat world.
by Vivek Subramaniam
7th Sep 2017 · 3 min read

The secret of scaling successfully: Get the basics right!

The process of scaling a start-up to the next level can be quite confusing because it is not just a linear transition. Rather, it is a metamorphosis. And while having a great strategy is good, what is even more crucial is the implementation of that strategy on the ground. This article talks about things to keep mind while you execute your growth strategy.
by Vivek Subramaniam
28th Jul 2017 · 4 min read