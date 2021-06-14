Dr Vaidyanathan (Vaidy) Jayaraman, is the Global Dean - UG Programs & Distinguished Professor of Supply Chain Operations, Data Sciences & Analytics at SP Jain School of Global Management. Most Prominent Academician and Inspiring Educator with more than 27 years of teaching and consulting experience (24 years in the US) and has taught at the undergraduate, Post-graduate, PHD and Executive MBA level. Published refereed manuscripts extensively in the area of Supply Chain Operations, Sustainable Supply Chains & Service Operations Management. Offered workshops and training programs in the area of Supply Chain Analytics, Operations Management, Management Sciences and Business Statistics in many countries including United States, India, China and Singapore.