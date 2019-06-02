EDITIONS
Vakil Search
VakilSearch is India’s leading online legal services provider for businesses and individuals. As the official partner of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and knowledge contributor to Sulekha.com, the Hindu Business Line, Entrepreneur Magazine and the All India Rubber Association, VakilSearch reaches out to thousands of businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals on a regular basis. So when you visit vakilsearch.com, you can be assured of quality legal guidance and comprehensive documentation for your business and personal needs, at affordable prices.
Resources

HBO's Silicon Valley may feature a tech company, but the drama is mostly legal

by Vakil Search
Share on
21st Apr 2016 · 4 min read
Resources

7 Tips from M S Dhoni all startup leaders will connect with

by Vakil Search
Share on
31st Mar 2016 · 4 min read
Vakil Search

7 Startup Legal Lessons from Gangster Movies

by Vakil Search
Share on
11th Mar 2016 · 4 min read
Resources

6 aspects that make your business legally sound

by Vakil Search
Share on
9th Jan 2015 · 6 min read
Vakil Search

How to do a trademark search for free?

by Vakil Search
Share on
12th Oct 2013 · 2 min read
Startup Advice

Five legal considerations before you launch a product manufacturing business

by Vakil Search
Share on
19th Sep 2013 · 5 min read