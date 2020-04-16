Wysa - The Best Mental Health App





Wysa is a global leader in AI-driven mental health support, combining the easy anonymity of chatting with an AI bot with clinically validated therapeutic interventions. Rated by ORCHA as the top mental health app from a clinical safety and usability perspective, Wysa has been the featured app on Google Play worldwide on World Mental Health Day in both 2018 and 2019. Wysa is recommended by NHS UK, where it recently won the impact award for its work with young people. Wysa has over 1.3 million users across over 30 countries and has delivered a million therapeutic breakthroughs every year - equivalent to over 2000 therapists working full time.





Wysa is providing free tools for all to manage stress of isolation and the current health anxiety; and if you feel like venting out, you can always talk to Wysa. We are the most recommended app for mental and emotional wellbeing during Covid by NHS and ORCHA.



