Lockdowns are trying times for children and teenagers. They may feel overwhelmed, and stressed about falling sick. They may also feel worried about older members of their families. In a lockdown, many of the common activities have come to a halt; And teenagers who are used to spending time outside homes can find it very difficult to be caged inside their house. The lockdown has impacted the lives of young adults. There is a surge in online activity and digital engagement- from social media to online gaming and entertainment. Young adults seem to be inseparable from their gadgets. Here are a few ways that teenagers can adopt to protect their mental and emotional health during COVID

Try to stick to a schedule

Making and maintaining a schedule for home is particularly challenging. It needs some self-discipline, that a lot of us tend to keep losing. Indulgence is a human tendency, especially during the teen years. But chalk out a routine for yourself and try to follow it.

Incorporate reading in your schedule

With a lot of screen time, reading, may give you an alternative form of entertainment and will keep you engaged. What was the last comic book you read? Or maybe it’s time to discover Harry Potter with words.

Not just binging, but also creating

If you’re spending a lot of time online and watching other people’s creations, allow yourself to be inspired. Think of some content you could create and share too!

Spreading awareness, Helping, Reducing Stigma

You can help the cause by educating people about COVID 19, by explaining preventive measures to those who may not know. Some people have been found to hide their travel history or symptoms. This could be due to the stigma and fear around the illness and quarantine. Many people are scared about what could happen once you test positive. You could spread some awareness to bring down stigma and fear. Here are some important tips that you can share with others to help them build resilience within themselves.

Taking breaks from the news

While keeping ourselves up to date on information, we must take some time off the news and following the statistics of the world or our cities. Unwinding is an important part of de-stressing. trust news only from the trustworthy channels.

Staying connected with friends and family

Keep in touch with friends who are far. If you’re home with your family, you may also spend some time with them, by eating meals together, cooking together or exercising together. Here are some ways you can be more connected

Have a baking online party with your friends. Share new recipes with each other, and eat together. All online!

If somebody has a skill they are good at, you can create a small group for learning new skills. For example, embroidery, dancing, playing the guitar and many other activities.

Reconnect with old friends who you may not be in touch with presently. Ask them how they’re doing.

Write and Share: You can take some time to write reflections, short stories, ideas and share them among friends!

Exercise, Sleep, and a Healthy Diet

This is important to boost your immune system. Also important for your mental health.

Seek Support

Reach out to parents, mentors if need be you can also reach out to professionals who are providing mental health care in these challenging and testing times.

