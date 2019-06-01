With over 25 years of entrepreneurial experience in fashion retailing, Mrs Yashodhara Shroff has offered a platform for showcasing and nurturing some of India's fashion pioneers. Apart from being the Founder & Director of Styletag.com, one of India's leading online fashion curating specialties, she founded ffolio, the first ever multi designer store in South India which has acted as a launch pad for several of India's leading fashion personalities such as JJ Valaya, Jason Cherian, Anamika Khanna, Priyadarshini Rao and Ashish Soni to name a few. Mrs. Yashodhara Shroff enjoys a prolific relationship with the fashion fraternity in India with strong buying knowledge. Yashodhara Shroff holds a BSc in Economics from Calcutta University. She has also studied at the Art Institute of Chicago and at Northwestern University, USA.