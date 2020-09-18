Yash Raj Agrawal belongs to and has done his schooling from Raipur. He has a degree of BBA from Symbiosis centre for management studies, Pune and MBA from Alliance University, Bangalore. After his stint of corporate experience as a business analyst with retail Giant Target Corporation, he started his own venture of trading in pyrolysis products in pan India. Keeping a very keen interest in technology, he always wanted to bring in a modern approach to the traditional businesses that is widespread in India and after the launch of GST in the country, he believed that it was the right time and opportunity to move forward in this direction. Hence, Gimbooks was started. When not firefighting at work, Yash likes to Listen to music, play guitar and a sport called Padel. His mantra of entrepreneurship - Start small and Build it up. Strengths – Domain Knowledge in the MSME segment, Socialising & Networking, Digital Marketing.