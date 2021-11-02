Yash Tiwari is the DGM – Architecture, REPL (Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd.). Mr. Tiwari is a seasoned professional with nearly 15 years’ experience across industries including construction, oil & gas, manufacturing and consultancy. He is qualified in Architecture (B.Arch. from SOA RGPV) and Construction Management Technology (Masters from Univ. of Huston, USA). He has spent long time in US, working on large scale prestigious projects with companies like GMC McKinsey, Alliance Wood Group Engineering and, New Choice Builders. Presently in REPL, he is extensively working on the spread of BIM (Building Information Modelling) and STR-Vision in AEC industry for efficient designs and construction. He is playing a pivotal role in spreading new technology and helping the companies in implementation processes as well as manpower skilling on these software platforms. For this, he is collaborating with the multinational agencies such as Graphisoft (Hungary) and Team Systems (Italy). The mission is to bring the best and latest international technology to Indian market. His expertise set also includes Architecture, Management of Construction Projects, Project Management, Earn Value Management; Budgeting & Cash Flow Monitoring, Linear & Multi-goal Programme Modelling, Liaison for FDI and Contract Management.