Yatin Varachhia ( http://in.linkedin.com/pub/yatin-varachhia/a/18a/653 ) is the head of Technology at Lumos. A graduate from the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (M.Tech, CEDT), Yatin has worked for 3 years as a design engineer with Analog devices. During his course, Yatinhas worked on several products, including a motion triggered camera trap. At Lumos , yatin is researching on how he can bring the next generation of wearables to life. He has a range of patents in the field of wearables and often mentors other hardware startups on building world class products ground up.