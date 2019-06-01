With 34 years of corporate experience Yatin Samant brings with him, proven track record of successful business outcomes. He has worked in Sales, Marketing, Business Development and General Management, across a diverse range of industries in India and Asia Pacific. His work experience spans different business phases of an organization , like a startup’s life cycle from base zero to growth and in few cases turn around. Yatin has the experience of heading strategic business units and managing Profit & Loss positions for corporate for over 20 years. His big achievement has been taking an organization from Rs 2 crores to 200 crores in a decade.