Yogesh is the Founder and CEO of Datamotive, an early-stage deep-tech product startup in the business continuity and mobility space for hybrid, multi-cloud environments. At Datamotive, Yogesh focusses on the technology and business aspects of the company. In a very short span of time, Datamotive has built an industry-first workload mobility and interoperability platform and built partnerships with various leading Cloud Service Providers, Hyperscalers and technology companies. Yogesh brings in nearly 20 years of experience in building enterprise infrastructure products for leading software companies like VMware, NetApp, Dell and Cisco. His latest role before starting Datamotive was at Calsoft, where he was VP of Technology and leading the virtualization and cloud business units. Yogesh has been actively advocating and evangelising innovation in the cloud data protection space, and has been a speaker at various tech conferences like VMware VMWorld, AWS Re:Invent and SNIA across the world. Yogesh has also served as part of the technical chair committee for SNIA India. Yogesh was born and raised in Pune, India where he got his bachelor’s degree in computer sciences. After that he moved to Melbourne, Australia, for his MS from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, specializing in Distributed Computing and Networking. He worked with General Electric and Fox Telecom in Melbourne before deciding to move back to India and has been working with Calsoft and Merrill Lynch. Yogesh enjoys building products and teams from scratch and loves to simplify anything complex, be it software, teams or even arguments. At Datamotive, he loves working on the technology, building a great team and product and watching it grow.