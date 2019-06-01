A minute spent with Yogi Shah, Founder, The Villa Escape translates to you thinking, for every minute thereafter, why you haven’t yet experienced the magic called Aurora Borealis or the other fascinating things Earth has to offer. Such is his sway! Previously synonymous with The Backpacker Co. Yogi’s name is everything you need to know about The Villa Escape & especially the Northern Lights. Be it from the Finnish Lapland, Iceland or Norway Yogi has become a connoisseur of sorts when it comes to tracking the Aurora Borealis. One of nature’s greatest spectacles Yogi has a penchant to share this marvel with everyone he knows and who comes to The Villa Escape. If his passport were to be made into a book it would be a bestseller given all that it has seen & experienced!