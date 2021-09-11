Zohra Hajiani is the Manager Partner of Validus Wealth overseeing the company’s business vertical focused on RM. Zohra has close to 20 years of experience in the wealth creation space in India wherein her longest stint has been with DSP Merrill Lynch as the Vice President and the Chief Financial Advisor. Prior to Validus Wealth, she was the Executive Director at Julius Baer Wealth Management. She is adept at planning and charting out effective strategies for clients. Her core expertise lies in being able to understand and analyse various financial objectives of individual clients and thus facilitating advice in unison with the goals and risk appetite. She holds an MBA in Finance from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.